Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.55 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

