Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $69.36 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

