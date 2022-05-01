Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.40 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Raymond James worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.