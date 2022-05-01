Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $25.72 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,363,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $332.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.78. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $331.69 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

