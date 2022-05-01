Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $58.77 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

