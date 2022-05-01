Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $23,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

