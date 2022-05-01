Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $47,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $198.74 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

