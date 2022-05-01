Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.18% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $56,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 387,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

