Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODMGet Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.18% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $56,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 387,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

