Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 150,065 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Silver Trust worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,244,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.04 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.