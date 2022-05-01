Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 150,065 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Silver Trust worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,244,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $21.04 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.