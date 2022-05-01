Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,033 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,653,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 425,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

