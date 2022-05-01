Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $377.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.47. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

