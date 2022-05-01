Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 34,300 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $46,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.