Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Generac worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 47.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $219.38 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.93 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.45.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

