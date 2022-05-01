RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. 302,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,206. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $176.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.71.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.