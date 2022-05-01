RealFevr (FEVR) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $154,285.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.31 or 0.07253646 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044059 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

