Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

