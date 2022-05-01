RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00319453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00073060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00078990 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006320 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000210 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.