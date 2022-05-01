Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “
NYSE RDW opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Redwire has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.98.
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.
