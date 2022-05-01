Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

NYSE RDW opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Redwire has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Redwire by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

