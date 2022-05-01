Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

RLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of RLAY opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,856 shares of company stock worth $3,078,679. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

