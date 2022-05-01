Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,110.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 214,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

