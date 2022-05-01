Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$227.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

