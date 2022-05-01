Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

