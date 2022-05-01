Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

VLO opened at $111.48 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

