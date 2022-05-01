Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,029 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 755,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 109,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

