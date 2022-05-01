Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $220.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.49 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

