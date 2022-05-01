Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $51,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $413.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

