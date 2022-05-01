Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $52,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 673,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 270,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 263,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 255,671 shares during the period.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

