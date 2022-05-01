Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,306,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 92,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

