Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $57.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

