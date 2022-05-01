Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases New Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Westlake by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

