Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,900 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 276,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.

WTER stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water ( OTCMKTS:WTER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Alkaline Water (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

