Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of RVP opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.