Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Shares of RVP opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.