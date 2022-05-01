Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.94.

Shares of RVLV opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

