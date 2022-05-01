RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

