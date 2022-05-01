Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $40,773.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00065108 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

