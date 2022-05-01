Robert W. Baird Increases Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target to $40.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GFF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.81. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

