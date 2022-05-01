Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
HOOD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 32,519,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,604,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 over the last 90 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.