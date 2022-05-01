Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOOD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 32,519,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,604,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,893,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $22,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $7,285,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 20,243.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 322,281 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.