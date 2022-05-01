Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

RCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

