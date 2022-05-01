ROCKI Market Capitalization Achieves $756,153.65 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $756,153.65 and $566,776.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.03 or 0.07286201 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043812 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

