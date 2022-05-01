Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,797,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.62.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

