Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 453.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,214,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $132,236,000 after acquiring an additional 336,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 90.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

