Royal Bank of Canada Boosts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 21

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

UBS stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

