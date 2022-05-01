Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.22.

NYSE J opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

