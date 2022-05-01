Royal Bank of Canada Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$41.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNLIF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNLIF opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.