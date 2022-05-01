Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$147.70.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,821,733 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,198. The firm has a market cap of C$183.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$117.05 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$137.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

