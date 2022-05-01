RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Announces $0.41 Dividend

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4055 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of RGLXY opened at $5.71 on Friday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RTL Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

