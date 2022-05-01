Rune Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.18 or 0.00171630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $880,994.58 and $446.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.08 or 0.07244421 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

