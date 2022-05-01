Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Sabre stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

