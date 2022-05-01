Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

