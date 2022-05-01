SAFE2 (SAFE2) Reaches Market Cap of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039777 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.25 or 0.07321730 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00044352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

